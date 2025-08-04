Adil Aouchiche left Sunderland for Aberdeen earlier this summer

Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche has outlined his silverware ambitions with loan club Aberdeen this season, while also suggesting that his experiences on Wearside have set him up well for his stint north of the border.

The 23-year-old completed a temporary transfer with an option-to-buy clause attached last month, and is expected to play a key role for the Dons over the coming months. Should Aberdeen decide to make his stay at Pittodrie permanent, it is understood that they will have to pay somewhere in the region of £1.5 million.

And with a Scottish Premiership opener against Hearts set to take place on Monday evening, Aouchiche has made it clear that he has high hopes for his fresh start in Scotland.

What has Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche said about his loan move to Aberdeen?

Speaking to Sky Sports, when quizzed on how he was finding life in Aberdeen, Aouchiche said: “I think it's good to be here. Everyone here gave me a warm welcome, so yeah, I feel good in Aberdeen. Everyone just trusts me, so yes, of course it's a good club for me, I think.”

The playmaker was also asked how his previous stints with the likes of Sunderland and French giants Paris Saint-Germain have prepared him for a move to Scotland, to which he responded: “I think I had a lot of experience so far. I'm just 23, but I think it's maybe the seventh season of my career, or something like that. So yes, I have had good experiences during all my career, so I think it's good for me as a player, but as a human also, because I can bring all my experiences here to the players, to the club. I think it's a good point for me.”

Aouchiche also went on to outline his desire to win silverware with Aberdeen this season. He continued: “I just know, like everyone knows, the two European Cups [that Aberdeen have won in their history]. So yeah, I think it's the huge club from Scotland, one of the historic clubs here, so I'm just glad to be here. [I just want to] Win some things again, like a title, play a lot of games, just enjoy myself, show how I can help the club, the team, and just enjoy as much as possible.”

Looking ahead to Monday’s clash with Hearts, Aouchiche concluded: “I'm excited, to be honest. I can't wait to start the first official game of the season. I think we did a really good preparation with the team, we did some good games in the pre-season, so yeah, I think we are ready to start now.”

