Sunderland have concluded a move for an RB Leipzig youngster

Sunderland have strengthened their U21 side for the campaign ahead by concluding an ambitious deal for former RB Leipzig midfielder Elias Lenz.

Lenz has signed a two-year deal on Wearside having spent time at the club on trial towards the end of last season. The midfielder, who primarily operates as a deep-lying playmaker, captained Leipzig’s U19 team across the last two campaigns. Sunderland have confirmed that he will go into Graeme Murty’s U21 squad for the upcoming season.

Academy manager Robin Nicholls said: “We are delighted that Elias has chosen to join Sunderland AFC. He arrives from RB Leipzig where he enjoyed an excellent youth career, playing in their U17 & U19 age groups and competing in the prestigious UEFA Youth League. He spent some time training with us at the end of last season and we believe he will bring something different to an already talented group.”