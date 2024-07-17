Sunderland have kicked off their summer recruitment with two free transfer signings as the Regis Le Bris era gets underway.

Veteran goalkeeper Simon Moore completed a move to the Stadium of Light last month after his contract at Championship rivals Coventry City came to an end and he was followed through the door by Preston North End and Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne last week. Neither player made an appearance in Saturday’s friendly fixtures with non-league neighbours South Shields and Gateshead - but both will have a part to play for the Black Cats during the new season.

The Black Cats are yet to dip into their transfer kitty for the summer but the same can not be said of some of their rivals across the second tier with some eye-catching deals already completed. There have also been some big sales with Archie Gray leaving Leeds United to join Tottenham Hotspur and highly-rated defender Jacob Greaves has left Hull City to join Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.