Summer net spends of Championship clubs as Sunderland compared with Leeds United, Hull City and more

By Mark Carruthers
Published 17th Jul 2024, 20:00 BST

A comparison of net spends of Championship clubs so far this summer.

Sunderland have kicked off their summer recruitment with two free transfer signings as the Regis Le Bris era gets underway.

Veteran goalkeeper Simon Moore completed a move to the Stadium of Light last month after his contract at Championship rivals Coventry City came to an end and he was followed through the door by Preston North End and Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne last week. Neither player made an appearance in Saturday’s friendly fixtures with non-league neighbours South Shields and Gateshead - but both will have a part to play for the Black Cats during the new season.

The Black Cats are yet to dip into their transfer kitty for the summer but the same can not be said of some of their rivals across the second tier with some eye-catching deals already completed. There have also been some big sales with Archie Gray leaving Leeds United to join Tottenham Hotspur and highly-rated defender Jacob Greaves has left Hull City to join Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.

So who tops the charts when it comes to net spend across the Championship? We take a look with the help of TransferMarkt.

TransferMarkt net spend: €-26.22m

1. Burnley

TransferMarkt net spend: €-26.22m Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales
TransferMarkt net spend: €7.9m

2. Coventry City

TransferMarkt net spend: €7.9m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
TransferMarkt net spend: €-6.48m

3. Middlesbrough

TransferMarkt net spend: €-6.48m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
TransferMarkt net spend: €-3.5m

4. Bristol City

TransferMarkt net spend: €-3.5m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedSunderlandCoventry CityHull CityPreston North End
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice