Eliezer Mayenda’s first goal shouldn’t have stood, according to the Sky Sports punditry trio...

Clinton Morrison has stated that Eliezer Mayenda’s first goal against Sheffield Wednesday was a ”blatant” handball and shouldn’t have stood.

Mayenda scored a brace either side of Callum Paterson's goal at Hillsborough, but the hosts felt the Sunderland striker's opener should have been ruled out for handball. Not long before, the referee had waved away an appeal for a penalty when Leo Hjelde appeared to handball inside his own box when defending a set piece.

Discussing Mayenda’s first goal on Sky, punditry trio David Prutton, Clinton Morrison, and former Sunderland man Connor Wickham delivered their verdict on the controversial incident during the game against Sheffiled Wednesday at Hillsborough in the Championship.

David Purtton: “On first glance, it looked alright, didn't it?”

Connor Wickham: “It did, it looked like an unbelievable first touch, but obviously when you see it from a bit closer, it's probably one of the most blatant handballs you'll see, really.”

David Prutton: “From the point of view, Clinton, I mean, there's no reaction from, any obvious reaction from Sheffield Wednesday players.”

Clinton Morrison: “But look, I mean, I don't understand how no one within the vicinity can appeal that. Obviously, Max Lowe can't appeal it because he misjudges it and tries to get back, but my hand is unfortunate because, yeah, it just trickles over the line, but it's a Stonewall handball. Anyway you look at it, it should be disallowed because we know what the rules are.”

David Prutton: “Well, we know what the laws are. Here's a law to look at, Clinton. Just to clarify what you were saying there. It's an offence if a player scores directly from their hand or arm, even if accidental, immediately after the ball has touched their hand or arm, even if accidental, mitigating factors, the goal not immediate, a goal scored by a teammate. I mean, you can forget the bottom two things there, Clinton, because the top stuff, quite clearly a handball, isn't it?”

Clinton Morrison: “Yeah, because I don't know how, and no one don't go and appeal it. I think only Ingelsson, after a goal, you can see it there. Hits my hand there on the arm, and once he gets into it, yeah, he gets a bit fortunate here, but you have to make your own luck as a centre forward. But it's a handball. I just don't understand how no one's appealed it. Even I'm looking at the Ihiekwe right there, he doesn't see it. Look, Ingleson is there, and he's the one who goes to the referee.”