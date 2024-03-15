Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have been behind at half time on 11 occasions this season and ahead at the break on seven occasions but do they play better when behind or ahead?

Sunderland go into Saturday’s match against QPR looking for their first win in seven games but is it more beneficial for Sunderland to be leading or trailing at half time, based on their second half performances when they find themselves ahead or behind? Here's what the stats say.

Comeback Kings or damage done?

On 11 occasions so far this season, Sunderland have trailed at the break and have only gone on to win one of those games.

Sunderland beat Plymouth 3-1 at the Stadium of Light last month after trailing 1-0 through Ryan Hardie at half time. Second half goals from Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham saw Sunderland complete their only second half turnaround this season. The Black Cats have also drawn once in the 11 games when trailing at the break, when they drew 1-1 away to Millwall back in December in Tony Mowbray’s final game in charge.

Sunderland have lost the remaining nine games when trailing at the break with their most recent loss coming at the hands of Southampton last weekend.

Despite losing the majority of the 11 games Sunderland have found themselves behind in, they have only conceded five goals in the second half of those games and scored eight but despite outscoring the opposition when trailing Sunderland are still not seeing the results, maybe it's a case of damage done?

Advantage at the break

On the flip side of Sunderland being behind at the break they've also been leading at half time on seven occasions in the Championship this season. During those seven games Sunderland have gone on to win six of them with wins against Preston, Norwich, Watford, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn and Southampton.