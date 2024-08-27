Romaine Mundle scored the winner as Sunderland made it three wins from three on Saturday.

Despite being the only representative from Wearside in the team of the week, Mundle’s was one of several eye-catching performances from Sunderland’s young side on Saturday, and the player himself is optimistic about the Black Cats chances in the second tier this season. Speaking after the final whistle, he said: “I know it's early days but the togetherness we show and the game plan that's set for us, we know what to do. So I think we can go very far. It's all early days and just taking it step by step at this moment. “The negative factor is that everyone's going to probably look at this team is that we're all young. We can get pushed over and stuff like that but I think everyone just runs for each other. We showed a willingness to just get the job done as well but we showed that in training as well so we demand a lot from each other in training. I always say to myself age is just a number in football so as long as everyone's doing well on the pitch it doesn't matter about the age.”