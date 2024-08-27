Sunderland AFC unveils new shirt sponsor deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland AFC have revealed a new shirt sponsor deal.

Nuby

Baby brand Nuby will be the latest logo to appear atop the famous read and white stripes of Sunderland, as the global name becomes the front-of-shirt sponsor for SAFC Women for 2024/25.

The South Tyneside-based firm is a globally operating company, and is becoming the first baby brand to sponsor an English football club.

Nuby will also be investing an additional sum, worth 20% of the sponsorship fee, to support the continued growth of women’s football.

SAFC Women’s Under-21 team, Emerging Talent Centre and the Foundation of Light, the official charity partner of Sunderland AFC - of which Jill Scott MBE, former Lioness and SAFC Women’s player recently became a trustee - will benefit from what is described as an ‘incredible gesture, which represents another milestone moment in the development of women’s football on Wearside’.

Lesley Spuhler, CEO of the Foundation of Light, said: “Nuby's partnership with SAFC Women and support of the Foundation will be instrumental in building and strengthening the women's game from its roots.

“It's partnerships like this that will make a real difference in nurturing the next generation of female footballers, ensuring they have the opportunities and resources they need to thrive.”

Nuby manufactures products for all the key milestones of a baby’s development.

The company is the UK's best-selling baby and toddler cup brand, and is befittingly bringing its own cup to the team too.

The ‘Nuby Flippin’ Incredible Cup’, which is named after the UK’s best-selling Nuby Incredible Gulp’ and ‘Flip n’ Sip cups’, will be awarded to the SAFC Women’s flippin’ incredible player of the match on each Barclays Championship matchday.

The player of the match will be chosen from a live fan vote via SAFC Women’s X account (formerly Twitter).

James Russell-Watson, head of marketing at Nuby, said: “Nuby’s positively stoked to be partnering with SAFC Women in an exciting time for the team itself and women’s football at large.

“As a brand we’re naturally invested in personal growth, both figuratively and literally, so to be helping the Women’s and Women’s Youth squads grow and develop is very much aligned with our values”

SAFC Women’s general manager Alex Clark added: “It’s a privilege to be partnering with household name and global baby brand Nuby as our principal partner for SAFC Women.

“We are excited to see what the future holds for SAFC Women in the 2024/25 season with Nuby as sponsors who are invested in the success of women’s football.”