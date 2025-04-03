Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fresh injury update has been issued on former Sunderland striker

Ross Stewart is closing on in a return from injury at Southampton.

The former Sunderland striker has been absent since October in the latest of a long list of injury setbacks, but is now back in full training and boss Ivan Juric has said he could yet feature in the Premier League this season.

Stewart was not included in the Southampton squad that drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace last night but is back in full training and Juric says he is encouraged by what he has seen from the forward so far.

"I'm really delighted with the characteristics of this player, he's not physically ready yet." Juric told the Daily Echo.

"He started training with us. I like him a lot because he's fast enough, and technically very good. He knows how to score a goal. I really like him. At this moment, I think he has to be careful not to injure himself again. He's a very good player.

"Yes [he could play this season]. Now I want Ross with us. He's not playing anymore for the under-21s. We will see if we can use him."

Stewart has made just nine appearances since making the switch from the Black Cats for a fee in the region of £10 million, but there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel for the 28-year-old.

Update issued on Sunderland interest in Fiorentina defender

A reported Sunderland target is minded to stay at his current club, according to a new update.

The Black Cats were linked with a move for Eddy Kouadio last week. The 18-year-old defender is yet to make a senior appearance for Serie A side Fiorentina but has trained with the first team and is a regular in the youth set up. Sunderland are said to be keen on the youngster, whose contract in Florence runs until 2027.

According to a fresh report from Fiorentina News, Kouadio is in no rush to leave Fiorentina but could be tempted by the switch given the club's impressive track record in giving opportunities to young players.