The pundit has questioned Wilson Isidor’s credentials as a number nine ahead of Sheffield United vs Sunderland

Former footballer Jobi McAnuff has delivered a mixed verdict on Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor - and has questioned his credentials as a number nine.

The Frenchman signed on loan from Zenit last summer and has played regularly for Sunderland this season, netting five goals in 14 Championship appearances since the summer transfer move. Isidor has been utilised from the left at times but has been starting as a number nine primarily in recent weeks.

“I think he certainly has some fantastic ability, great athleticism,” McAnuff said on Sky Sports ahead of Sheffield United vs Sunderland. “I think, for me, he is probably more of the naturally left-sided one or drifts out into that sort of left-hand side and tries to find those pockets rather than an out-and-out number nine.

“Obviously, he is doing a job there at the moment. He's got some fantastic goals. but I'd look at those goals and figure, that's probably not going to be happening week and week out, given the quality of them. The one thing I'd probably say is that one thing they lack at times is having that real box finisher, you look at Tyrese Campbell for Sheffield United.

“And actually, when they have had the opportunity, they have in recent games, maybe at times he wasn't exactly where they wanted him to be in between those posts, making sure that he's finishing up some of those good moves that they've had, but overall, again, young player developed in learning the level, he's had a real positive impact.”