Sunderland are back in action when they face Sheffield United on Friday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has opted to name an unchanged team as Sunderland face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tonight.

It means that Trai Hume is again set to operate from left back, with Luke O'Nien operating on the right. Le Bris has resisted the temptation to bring Aji Alese into the side, meaning that it will again be a back four of predominantly right-footed players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Watson also starts his third game in six days with Le Bris reluctant to move Wilson Isidor from the central striking role where has done so well since arriving on loan from Zenit St Petersburg.

Le Bris has also named an unchanged bench, which means that Abdoullah Ba remains absent from his plans. As expected, Dennis Cirkin has not been risked as he recovers from wrist surgery. Sheffield United have made two changes, with full backs Alfie Gilchrist and Harrison Burrows returning to the XI having been rotated out for the midweek win over Oxford United.