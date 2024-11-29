Live

Sheffield United v Sunderland LIVE: Penalty miss and two red cards in dramatic first half at Bramall Lane

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 17:53 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 20:50 BST

Sunderland make a swift return to Championship action at Sheffield United on Friday night

It’s a huge night for Sunderland and their promotion hopes as they look to end a five-game winless run at Bramall Lane.

They could hardly be facing a tougher game, with Sheffield United in superb form and particularly on home turf. You can follow all the updates throughout the night in our live blog below, starting with team news at around 7pm.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:58 BST

A game that pretty much sums up where Sunderland are. They are playing well by and large; they are consistently missing big opportunities.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:55 BST

FULL TIME

A big, big missed opportunity for the Black Cats.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:52 BST

Close

Mayenda does well to create half a chance fort Ballard but he can only fire over the bar.

Final Blades sub, McCallum on for Hamer.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:50 BST

Into added time

There’s four minutes of it, but Sheff Utd have the ball from their own goal kick.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:47 BST

86 mins

O’Nien loses the ball and that allows Hamer to drive at goal and win a corner. Sloppy.

Norrington-Davies on for Burrows for the Blades.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:44 BST

83 mins

Sloppy goal from a Sunderland perspective. Alese tackles Peck well but they don’t clear their lines and Davies turns the sub, driving through Patterson and in.

Double sub - Aouchiche and Connolly on for Rigg and Isidor.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:42 BST

GOAL SHEFF UTD

Davies scores.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:40 BST

Half chance

Peck is able to work a shooting opportunity just inside the Sunderland half but blazes over the bar.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:37 BST

and the Sunderland subs

Eliezer Mayenda and Aji Alese on for Patrick Roberts and Tommy Watson.

Harsh on Watson but Utd have looked dangerous down that flank.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:36 BST

Sheff Utd subs

First up, double sub for the Blades.

Tom Davies and Ryan One on for Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:35 BST

Yellow card

Hamer booked for a late foul on Rigg. Right decision, but a bit bizarre as he initially didn’t give a foul. Anyway.

Subs incoming....

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:33 BST

A clever, quick free kick from O’Nien allows Sunderland to break a spell of pressure as they win a couple of corners.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:30 BST

Greatt stop

Patto, who earlier did well to clear a set piece, makes a good stab from Seriki and then an excellent one from Rak-Sakyi. top goalkeeping.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:24 BST

Yellow card

Moments later O’Nien goes into the book for a cynical challenge on Seriki.

Sheff Utd waste the free kick; Patterson gathering easily.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:24 BST

SO CLOSE

Brilliant pressing from Rigg and Isidor, the ball drops for the Frenchman and he drives wide of the near post.

Big, big chance.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:18 BST

58 mins

Interesting game now, Sheff Utd are letting Sunderland have more of the ball and the visitors are playing well.

Utd’s strategy is to catch Sunderland on the break and to be fair, they’ve looked super dangerous when they’ve been able to do that.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:17 BST

Close

Burrows hits a free kick wide of Patterson’s near post. Goalkeeper was scrambling but was always heading off target.

Fri, 29 Nov, 2024, 21:15 BST

Nice move

Isidor gathers a pass and hits it nicely first-time, but a comfortable enough save for Cooper at his near post.

