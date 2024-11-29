Sheffield United v Sunderland LIVE: Penalty miss and two red cards in dramatic first half at Bramall Lane
It’s a huge night for Sunderland and their promotion hopes as they look to end a five-game winless run at Bramall Lane.
They could hardly be facing a tougher game, with Sheffield United in superb form and particularly on home turf. You can follow all the updates throughout the night in our live blog below, starting with team news at around 7pm.
Sheffield United v Sunderland LIVE: Live updates from Bramall Lane
A game that pretty much sums up where Sunderland are. They are playing well by and large; they are consistently missing big opportunities.
FULL TIME
A big, big missed opportunity for the Black Cats.
Mayenda does well to create half a chance fort Ballard but he can only fire over the bar.
Final Blades sub, McCallum on for Hamer.
Into added time
There’s four minutes of it, but Sheff Utd have the ball from their own goal kick.
86 mins
O’Nien loses the ball and that allows Hamer to drive at goal and win a corner. Sloppy.
Norrington-Davies on for Burrows for the Blades.
83 mins
Sloppy goal from a Sunderland perspective. Alese tackles Peck well but they don’t clear their lines and Davies turns the sub, driving through Patterson and in.
Double sub - Aouchiche and Connolly on for Rigg and Isidor.
GOAL SHEFF UTD
Davies scores.
Half chance
Peck is able to work a shooting opportunity just inside the Sunderland half but blazes over the bar.
and the Sunderland subs
Eliezer Mayenda and Aji Alese on for Patrick Roberts and Tommy Watson.
Harsh on Watson but Utd have looked dangerous down that flank.
Sheff Utd subs
First up, double sub for the Blades.
Tom Davies and Ryan One on for Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Yellow card
Hamer booked for a late foul on Rigg. Right decision, but a bit bizarre as he initially didn’t give a foul. Anyway.
Subs incoming....
A clever, quick free kick from O’Nien allows Sunderland to break a spell of pressure as they win a couple of corners.
Greatt stop
Patto, who earlier did well to clear a set piece, makes a good stab from Seriki and then an excellent one from Rak-Sakyi. top goalkeeping.
Yellow card
Moments later O’Nien goes into the book for a cynical challenge on Seriki.
Sheff Utd waste the free kick; Patterson gathering easily.
SO CLOSE
Brilliant pressing from Rigg and Isidor, the ball drops for the Frenchman and he drives wide of the near post.
Big, big chance.
58 mins
Interesting game now, Sheff Utd are letting Sunderland have more of the ball and the visitors are playing well.
Utd’s strategy is to catch Sunderland on the break and to be fair, they’ve looked super dangerous when they’ve been able to do that.
Burrows hits a free kick wide of Patterson’s near post. Goalkeeper was scrambling but was always heading off target.
Nice move
Isidor gathers a pass and hits it nicely first-time, but a comfortable enough save for Cooper at his near post.
