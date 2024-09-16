All eyes are set on the Stadium of Light as Sunderland prepare to face North East neighbours Middlesbrough for the first time this season on Saturday lunchtime.

Despite falling to their first league defeat of the season at Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, the Black Cats remain in the automatic promotions spots and they have an opportunity to return to winning ways against north east rivals Boro.

Michael Carrick’s men will make the short trip to Wearside looking to bounce back from what was an underwhelming home draw with struggling Preston North End after a Mads Frøkjær-Jensen equaliser cancelled out a Tommy Conway to earn a point for the visitors at the Riverside Stadium.

But how have Sunderland fared against Boro in their last ten meetings? We take a look back at some memorable clashes in the Premier League, FA Cup and Championship.

1 . October 2012: Sunderland 0-1 Middlesbrough (Capital One Cup Fourth Round) Australian international Scott McDonald got the only goal as Boro progressed with a narrow win at the Stadium of Light in what would be the final meeting of the two sides for almost four years.

2 . August 2016: Sunderland 1-2 Middlesbrough (Premier League) A Christian Stuani brace gave Boro all three points at the Stadium of Light - despite Patrick Van Aanholt giving Sunderland some hope of mounting a comeback when he scored with just under 20 minutes remaining.

3 . April 2017: Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland (Premier League) Martin De Roon's goal separated the two sides at the Riverside Stadium - although both Boro and Sunderland would be relegated from the Premier League over the following weeks.