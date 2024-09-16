All eyes are set on the Stadium of Light as Sunderland prepare to face North East neighbours Middlesbrough for the first time this season on Saturday lunchtime.
Despite falling to their first league defeat of the season at Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, the Black Cats remain in the automatic promotions spots and they have an opportunity to return to winning ways against north east rivals Boro.
Michael Carrick’s men will make the short trip to Wearside looking to bounce back from what was an underwhelming home draw with struggling Preston North End after a Mads Frøkjær-Jensen equaliser cancelled out a Tommy Conway to earn a point for the visitors at the Riverside Stadium.
But how have Sunderland fared against Boro in their last ten meetings? We take a look back at some memorable clashes in the Premier League, FA Cup and Championship.
