Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes a rule change is needed after a VAR call denied Coventry City from claiming a shock win in their FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United.

The Sky Blues’ hopes of setting up a first final appearance since 1987 looked all but over when Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes all scored to put the Premier League club into a three-goal lead by the time the hour-mark had passed. Coventry hit back to force extra-time thanks to goals from Ellis Simms and Callum O’Hare and an injury-time penalty in injury-time.

Mark Robins’ side looked to have pulled off a remarkable comeback and set up a final date when Victor Torp fired home in the final 60 seconds of the additional 30 minutes - but there was disappointment when the goal was ruled out after a VAR check for a marginal offside in the build.

Speaking about the incident, Starmer told The Metro: "This is classic cup, come back from 3-0 down, 3-3, you’re Coventry. This is a giant killing. It is a really well-worked goal, and it is ruled out because there is what, a toenail of difference between the attacker and the defender? Don’t tell me a toenail gives you an advantage in football. I would change the offside rule. I would not change VAR. I would change the offside rule to make it more beneficial for the attacking team.”

