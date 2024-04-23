Sunderland will aim to round off a challenging season at the Stadium of Light on a positive note over the next ten days.

A season that began with high hopes under Tony Mowbray, was threatened to go of course during Michael Beale’s short-lived reign and has produced mixed results under the interim management of Mike Dodds will come to an end with a visit to Watford on Saturday before Sheffield Wednesday visit the Stadium of Light seven days later.

Once the campaign comes to a close on the first Saturday of May, all focus will go on appointing a new permanent manager, who will then take on some difficult questions in the transfer market as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited.

With a potentially pivotal summer lying in wait, we look at the Black Cats squad value with the help of TransferMarkt and compare it to the other clubs across English football’s second tier.

4 . Huddersfield Town Squad transfer value as per TransferMarkt: €34.10m Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales