Sunderland’s Championship campaign hasn’t gone to plan, it’s fair to say. The Black Cats looked capable of securing a play-off spot at one stage of the season but their form has fallen away and they are now destined for a midtable finish.

That hasn’t stopped supporters turning out in their thousands to watch Sunderland home and away, though, with attendances regularly surpassing the 40,000 mark at the Stadium of Light, which is something no other team in the Championship can contend with. But how do Sunderland’s attendances this season compare with the biggest and best teams across the globe?