The Sunderland legend has given his opinion on Dennis Cirkin’s recent form

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has suggested that Black Cats full-back Dennis Cirkin has struggled to recapture his early season form since returning from a wrist injury.

The defender started the campaign in sublime form, but missed a run of matches towards the back end of November with a fractured wrist that required him to undergo surgery. Since then, there have growing murmurs from some sections of the Sunderland fanbase that the 22-year-old has perhaps fallen a little way beneath his usual high standard.

To that end, Gabbiadini is in full agreement. Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, the pundit said: “Since he came back from the wrist injury, I don’t think he’s been the Dennis Cirkin of old for whatever reason, and I’ve heard a number of fans remark on that, saying the same. I don’t think he’s been 100% since he came back.”

What is Dennis Cirkin’s current injury status?

Cirkin also suffered another injury setback this week when he was forced to withdraw from England’s U21s squad ahead of their upcoming clashes against France and Portugal. The left-back had received his first ever call-up at that level, but was taken off during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Coventry City, and a subsequent statement from the Black Cats confirmed that he would be absent from the Young Lions’ double-header.

It read: “Dennis Cirkin will no longer join up with England Under-21s after picking up an injury during Saturday’s game against Coventry City. The defender, who had received his first call-up to Lee Carsley’s squad, was replaced in the second half and is now undergoing further assessments by the club’s medical staff. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

At this stage, there are no concrete indications as to the extent or nature of Cirkin’s fitness issue.

What else did Marco Gabbiadini have to say about Sunderland’s international players?

Turning his attention to Chris Rigg, who is currently away with England U19s, Gabbiadini said: "It's good that he's involved. His involvement with the coaching set-up and what's going on at England at the moment will be important for him in the future. He'll be thinking he's got a good chance of possibly one day being a senior international, which is a great step up for a player like him."

Rigg has started each of Sunderland’s last four matches on the bench, but Gabbiadini is also of the opinion that the teenager will have no interest in rest at this stage of his fledgling career. He continued: "Young players just have that bit more vitality and bit more spring in their step. People are thinking about too many minutes and things, he probably won't be thinking about that too much."