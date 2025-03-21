Sky Sports have made their decision on which Championship matches to broadcast over Easter weekend.

As the Championship rapidly approaches its conclusion, it is still unclear as to which sides will earn automatic promotion this season. At the time of writing, Leeds and Sheffield United are both on 80 points and separated by goal difference alone, while Burnley are two points adrift of the top two in third.

For their part, a recent dip in form has left Sunderland 11 points beneath the automatic promotion places with eight matches left to play, and the improbability of the Black Cats forcing their way into the top two has been reflected by Sky’s decision to overlook them in April.

Instead, on Good Friday (April 18th), the broadcaster will show Derby County vs Luton Town at 12.30pm, before airing Sheffield United vs Cardiff City at 5.30pm, and Oxford United vs Leeds United at 8pm. On Easter Monday (April 21st), Sky will then broadcast Leeds United vs Stoke City at 3pm, before showing Sheffield United’s trip to promotion rivals Burnley. That latter contest will also be aired on ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STV Player, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Sunderland fans will still be able to watch their side on both the 18th and the 21st, however, with all Championship fixtures scheduled for those dates available to watch via Sky Sports+.

What has been said about the Championship fixture changes?

With his side once again affected by the alterations, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has previously gone on record to state that fans should be at the heart of decisions taken when it comes to scheduling.

He said: "First of all I always hope the fixture schedule is positive for our supporters, it's a supporters game and you give them the opportunity in terms of travel times to make it for the games," he said. "If you’re just thinking about TV and not the supporters who attend the stadium you will one day lose the love of our fanbase. I think this is a quite important topic. This is my first worry."

The German added: "I'm struggling to moan, the broadcasters who choose the fixture list - it's good so many people want to see Leeds United live on the tele. I'm struggling to complain, we all get the profits of TV money. The players and everyone connected in football gets the rewards in terms of salary.

“But sometimes you find it really difficult to understand why it's chosen exactly in this way. I've given up hope that we can do the fixture list with common sense. We have to adapt and find some solutions to do it in a smart way and have the best possible outcome. To claim it's unfair doesn't help you, the best way is probably not to speak too much about it and address the topic behind the scenes to the key people making decisions."