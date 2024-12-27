Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Leonard scored a late goal to rescue a point for Blackburn Rovers against Sunderland

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace praised his side for their performance in the 2-2 draw with Sunderland and felt they should have taken a greater lead into the half-time interval.

Eustace admitted he was frustrated with the two Sunderland goals that followed shortly after half time but said it was primarily a show of the Black Cats' quality.

Blackburn had dominated the first half at Ewood Park and took a deserved lead through Yuki Ohashi, but spurned some big chances in the moments after. Substitute Harry Leonard then equalised in the closing minutes after goals from Chris Rigg and Wilson Isidor.

"I thought it was a really exciting game of football, two really good teams," Eustace said.

"In the first half, I thought we were outstanding. We could've come in two or three goals up. We played some fantastic football. It could've been more and maybe should have been. We need to try and be more clinical in those moments.

"We did come out a little bit slow in the second half but we are against a top team in Sunderland, they have fantastic players and they're very well coached. We were against a very good team and I think that's what changed in the second half, simple as that. They are fourth for a reason. We were very good first half, second half if we'd weathered the storm, we might have got through it but two quick goals affected us a bit.

"You can see when we went 2-1 down, the lads never gave up and that was the most important thing. The fans were magnificent today, especially in the second half when we needed them.

"You can see why they're in the top four. We could've gone under at 2-1 but that's the ninth goal from a substitute and it shows we have to use our squad. We need every member and they are making a big difference. I am delighted that we didn't give up and we have come away with a point."

Both goals from Sunderland's right flank and Eustace hailed Patrick Roberts as a 'top performer' at the level.

"It could have been stopped at source, when we've gone to press the goalkeeper we should have been in better shape behind the ball," Eustace said.

"Sunderland have always been known for having two top, top wide players and whoever comes in carries on that tradition. Roberts is an outstanding performer at this level, he's had big moves for that reason. He's found a home at Sunderland and is a top, top player. I thought Owen [Beck] dealt with him very well in the main, maybe he's over covered [inside] but there's a bit of a lucky ricochet for the first goal, so it is what it is. There's a lot to take from it.

"The boys have got a lot of confidence and they look forward to every test that comes."