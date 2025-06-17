Simon Ramsden will take on a 37-hour workout in Sunderland to raise funds in memory of his close friend Joe Thompson

Ex-Sunderland youth product Simon Ramsden is set to take on a gruelling 37-hour workout challenge without sleep in honour of former team-mate Joe Thompson, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Ramsden, who played alongside Thompson at Rochdale for six years, will lead back-to-back fitness classes in Sunderland from June 27 to June 29 to raise funds for Thompson’s family. The fundraiser, hosted on JustGiving, aims to raise £3,000.

Thompson, a former Manchester United academy graduate, died in April at the age of 36 following his third battle with lymphoma – a form of blood cancer. He is survived by his wife Chantelle and daughters Thailula and Athena Rae.

Speaking on Instagram, Ramsden paid tribute to his close friend: “Joe was a special man. Anyone who knew him will say the same. He was a one-off, and I’ll always treasure the friendship we had.” He added: “Joe led by example in everything he did. This challenge is about raising as much as possible to support his family – whether that’s a holiday for the kids or whatever they need right now.”

Ramsden’s endurance challenge has drawn widespread attention, with Sky Sports, ITV and the Daily Mail all expected to cover the event. A number of ex-Sunderland players are also getting involved, and club legend Peter Reid is set to kick things off by taking part in the opening session.

Thompson's playing career saw him turn out for the likes of Rochdale, Tranmere, Bury, Southport and Carlisle United before retiring in 2019. Post-football, he became a respected motivational speaker and life coach, as well as a regular pundit for MUTV.

Tributes flooded in from across the football world when news of Thompson’s passing broke. Former striker Glenn Murray wrote: “Joe was full of energy and positivity, even in the darkest times. He was a shining light throughout his life and carried himself with incredible dignity.” Thompson was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013, overcoming the disease twice before it sadly returned for a third and final time.

Simon Ramsden’s career explained after Sunderland start

Ramsden is a former professional footballer who came through the ranks at Sunderland after being scouted from Newton Aycliffe Youth Centre. Born in Bishop Auckland, Ramsden was promoted to the first-team squad during the 2001-02 season under Peter Reid. Despite being on Sunderland’s books for three years, he made just one senior appearance – coming on as a late substitute in an FA Cup win over Ipswich Town in 2004.

Ramsden’s professional debut came during a loan spell at Notts County, where he made 31 appearances in the 2002-03 season. He then enjoyed more regular football with Grimsby Town, Rochdale, and Bradford City – clocking up over 300 league appearances across his career. His most productive spell came at Rochdale, where he made over 100 appearances between 2006 and 2009.

Later stints followed at Motherwell, Gateshead and Whitby Town before Ramsden retired in 2018. A dependable and versatile defender, Ramsden was known for his leadership and consistency, particularly in League One and League Two. Though his time at Sunderland was brief at senior level, his grounding at the club laid the foundation for a solid and respected professional career spanning over 17 years.