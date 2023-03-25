With no first-team game to talk about, here’s some of the latest Sunderland news and gossip from around the web:

Sheffield Wednesday man names best opponent

Josh Windass playing for Sheffield Wednesday against Sunderland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

In League One, Sheffield Wednesday, who were beaten by Sunderland in the play-offs last season, are preparing for a trip to Forest Green as The Owls continue their push for automatic promotion.

Forward Josh Windass recently took part in a Q&A on his Instagram account and was asked to name the best player he’d played against, to which he simply replied: “Luke O’Nien.”

Windass came off the bench in the first leg of last season’s play-off semi-final against Sunderland, before starting the second leg at Hillsborough, when O’Nien was playing central midfield.

Midfielder joins Kettering Town

Sunderland have allowed several of their under-21s squad to leave on loan this week, with midfielder Tom Scott the latest player to move elsewhere.

The 20-year-old has joined National League North side Kettering Town until the end of the season and could make his debut in a home game against Darlington this weekend.

Scott has played 10 times for Sunderland’s under-21s team this season and has made one senior appearance for the club in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Sunderland’s under-21s side have two fixtures remaining this campaign, so have sent several players out on loan to get more game time.

Graeme Murty’s team will host Nottingham Forest at Eppleton CW on Monday, April 3 before an away game at West Brom to end the campaign.

West Brom fixture moved

Finally, Sunderland’s first-team fixture at West Brom has been moved after being selected for live TV broadcast.

The game at the Hawthorns was initially set to take place on Saturday April, 22, but will now be played on Sunday, April 23 (12pm kick-off).