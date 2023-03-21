Sunderland will face Championship leaders Burnley after the international break – and it will be a quick turnaround for those who are representing their countries.
The match at Turf Moor has been brought forward to be played on Friday, March 31 after being selected for TV broadcast.
It means that some players will be flying back to the UK just a few days before the fixture.
"It's very difficult during these breaks to work on the team for the next game, especially as we are playing Burnley on the Friday night,” said Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray. “Three or four of them won't be back until Wednesday afternoon and so we'll have a day to work as a team, and some of these players will have had a couple of games abroad.
Here are the players from both sides who will be away on international duty and their upcoming fixtures:
1. Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) - France U20s
Wednesday, March 22 vs USA U20s (4pm kick-off UK time) - Location: Marbella, Spain | Saturday, March 25 vs Netherlands U20s (2pm kick-off UK time) - Location: Marbella, Spain | Tuesday, March 28 vs England U20s (4pm kick-off UK time) - Location: Marbella, Spain Photo: Frank Reid
2. Edouard Michut (Sunderland) - France U20s
Wednesday, March 22 vs USA U20s (4pm kick-off UK time) - Location: Marbella, Spain | Saturday, March 25 vs Netherlands U20s (2pm kick-off UK time) - Location: Marbella, Spain | Tuesday, March 28 vs England U20s (4pm kick-off UK time) - Location: Marbella, Spain Photo: Frank Reid
3. Josh Cullen (Burnley) - Republic of Ireland
Wednesday, March 22 vs Latvia (7:45pm kick-off UK time) - Location: Dublin, Ireland | Monday, March 27 vs France (7:45pm kick-off UK time) - Location: Dublin, Ireland Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Michael Obafemi (Burnley) - Republic of Ireland
Wednesday, March 22 vs Latvia (7:45pm kick-off UK time) - Location: Dublin, Ireland | Monday, March 27 vs France (7:45pm kick-off UK time) - Location: Dublin, Ireland Photo: Clive Brunskill