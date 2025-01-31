Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation.

It’s all starting to get a bit hectic, isn’t it? With the transfer deadline just days away, speculation involving Sunderland and their Championship rivals is rife, and showing now signs of slowing down.

For their part, the Black Cats are understood to be hoping to bring in attacking reinforcements between now and Monday, with Enzo Le Fée still their only signing of the month to date. Elsewhere, however, there are plenty of other rumours and developments doing the rounds.

With that in mind, here is a round-up of the stories that you might have missed over the past couple of days...

Blades bid for Dunne

Sheffield United have had a bid for QPR centre-back Jimmy Dunne rejected, according to reports. The defender previously spent a loan stint with Sunderland in 2019, and has impressed since making the move to Loftus Road a couple of years later.

To that end, the Blades have been convinced into tabling an offer for the 27-year-old, as confirmed by manager Chris Wilder in a press conference on Friday. He said: “We're after a centre-back, there's no doubt about it. We've made enquiries, we've made a bid for a player and going through that dance. But we've got alternatives under that.”

But it would appear that United have been knocked back in their initial effort to sign Dunne. According to an update from West London Sport, QPR have rejected the Blades’ opening offer for the player, although it is also stated that negotiations are ongoing. As things stand, Dunne’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and he is yet to agree terms on an extension in the capital.

Fofana has loan terminated

Elsewhere, former Sunderland striker target David Datro Fofana has had his loan with Turkish side Göztepe “terminated”, according to reports.

The Ivorian was one of several forwards linked with the Stadium of Light in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, but a move from parent club Chelsea failed to materialise, and instead he headed to the Turkish top flight. Fofana’s subsequent stint has underwhelmed, however, with the 22-year-old scoring just twice and registering a paltry 282 minutes of action across all competitions. To compound matters further, he has been sidelined with a knee injury since mid-December.

And according to reporter Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the attacker now looks set to return to Stamford Bridge early. Writing on X, Sabuncuoğlu said: “Göztepe terminated the contract of David Datro Fofana, who was loaned from Chelsea!”

Boro reject Hackney bid

And finally, Middlesbrough have reportedly turned down a high profile bid from FC Porto for midfielder Hayden Hackney. Michael Carrick’s men face Sunderland in the Championship on Monday evening, and are seemingly determined to still boast the 22-year-old amongst their ranks for that encounter.

Writing on X, Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie explained: “Porto have had an offer rejected by Middlesbrough for Hayden Hackney. The verbal offer from the Portuguese club was turned down last week, as it fell well short of Boro’s valuation. Boro don’t want to sell anyway. The 22-year-old midfielder has worn the captain’s armband this season and Boro see a big future for him on Teesside. Hackney has also received interest from English Premier League clubs, but Porto [are] the first to move. Hackney has 2.5 years left on his deal at The Riverside.”

