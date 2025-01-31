Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton are understood to be keen on Sunderland starlet Tommy Watson

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager has enjoyed a breakout year on Wearside, and had established himself as a regular fixture in Regis Le Bris’ first team plans prior to sustaining injuries to his knee and ankle back in December. A product of the Black Cats’ youth academy, Watson has scored two goals in 10 Championship outings this season, as well as registering five goals and three assists across a quintet of Premier League 2 appearances for the U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it would appear that his impressive form has been enough to catch the eye of top flight suitors. As per renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have opened negotiations with Sunderland over a prospective deal. It is understood that an “initial bid has been submitted”, and that the Black Cats are “reluctant to sell” - although their bargaining power is diminished somewhat by the fact that Watson has just 18 months left on his current contract at the Stadium of Light.

This is not the first time that Brighton have been linked with a move for the wide man, with the Seagulls reportedly submitting a late bid to sign him during the summer window. That offer was said to be in the region of £2 million, and was flatly rejected by transfer chiefs on Wearside. Alongside Albion, Nottingham Forest and Rangers have both been touted as admirers of Watson too.

The 18-year-old’s most influential performance in red and white to date came against Stoke City at the start of December, during which he scored both goals in a 2-1 win. Speaking after the final whistle on Saturday afternoon, he said: “It's been my dream, to be honest. I couldn't have really pictured it any better after today. I like to think I've took my opportunity well, but I'm just focusing on my game-by-game and looking to stay in that team.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's what I'm all about, to be honest. I think I'm now ready to start contributing with goals and assists. That's what I want to do. I want to be the main man here and score and assist and help the team in any way I can.”

Head coach Le Bris also hailed Watson after his display against the Potters, adding: "Tommy was very strong today. He's a very good winger and the way we play is well designed for him, I think. We can find him very quickly and use his main strengths well. Today was a very strong performance."

At the time of writing, Watson is still recovering from the fitness setback he suffered last month. An initial prognosis suggested that the attacker would be out of action for around eight weeks, and based on that schedule, he is expected to make his return to the first team picture at the Stadium of Light in early to mid-February.