Sunderland have been linked with a move for Marcus Edwards.

Sunderland are considering a move for Sporting CP attacker Marcus Edwards, it has been reported, with Burnley also weighing up an approach for the former Tottenham Hotspur talent.

The Black Cats are understood to be in the market for attacking reinforcements between now and Monday’s transfer deadline, and have been linked with a number of options in recent days. The likes of Chuba Akpom and Willem Geubbels have both been floated as prospective targets by various sources, but the latest name to be mentioned is that of 26-year-old Edwards.

Generally operating as a right winger, but with the capacity to feature on the opposite flank or in a central advanced midfield role too, the Spurs academy graduate has found game time hard to come by in Portugal this season, and has been limited to just 10 appearances in all competitions.

It is within this context that Record report he is “close to the exit door”, and that Sunderland have taken an interest in him. According to the continental outlet, the Black Cats are currently “looking at” Edwards, with Championship promotion rivals Burnley also having “approached” the player. Indeed, it is stated that “both Sunderland and Burnley have sought to understand the conditions for a possible deal for Marcus Edwards, with the first of the two British clubs mentioned being the one that has held the most exploratory talks for the player”.

Edwards has been on the books at Sporting since 2022, when he signed from fellow Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes. Prior to his move to the Iberian peninsula, he came through the ranks at Tottenham, and enjoyed loan spells with Norwich City and Dutch outfit Excelsior. Opportunities for the Englishman have dwindled in recent months, however, and he has registered just 346 minutes of action across all competitions so far this term - including a 68-minute outing in a Champions League defeat at the hands of Arsenal back in November.

Alongside Sunderland and Burnley, a number of other English sides have been credited with an interest in Edwards this January, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton touted as admirers. To that end, Portuguese outlet A Bola have suggested that Sporting are eager to part ways this month, and would be open to offers as low as £6.7 million. Whether Sunderland are pursuing a permanent deal or a loan agreement for the player is not clarified by the continental sources.

While the understanding has been that the Black Cats are in the market for a centre-forward over the coming days, head coach Regis Le Bris did suggest in a recent press conference that they could also be tempted by the prospect of signing a more versatile attacking talent instead.

He said: "Probably we still need some more vertical threats, players who could run in behind. This could be a striker but also a winger, maybe a versatile player. So this is still very much in our mind, but we will see what comes in these next weeks. But it is not necessarily about a number nine."

