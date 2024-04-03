Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has admitted he has some big calls to make as several key players close in on a return to contention.

The Owls fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Monday as their hopes of maintaining their Championship status were dealt a major blow at the Riverside Stadium. A Michael Ihiekwe own goal and a second-half strike from Isaiah Jones ensured Rohl’s men will head into Saturday’s visit to Queens Park Rangers sat two points and two places from safety.

There was some positive news for Rohl as Ian Poveda and Josh Windass are close to a return to full fitness ahead of the trip to Loftus Road - although the Wednesday boss has admitted he is wary of throwing the duo straight back into their ongoing battle against relegation from the Championship.

"To come back in the squad, to come back and perform well, that's different," Röhl told The Sheffield Star post-match. "You need rhythm, you need training, all this stuff. There was not one player in a good moment. It's football, today I will be disappointed. After the game I was very clear with my team and from tomorrow, we go again. One thing is to be available, the other is to be fit enough for the Championship. I think this is different, it's not just to come into the squad or on the pitch immediately. You see it from some players that have come back from a long injury, maybe they are fit but they don't have the rhythm, but especially now in this situation it's about looking at who is in the rhythm and who can help you.”

Actor ‘dreams’ of takeover bid for Championship club

Actor Matt Smith has revealed he dreams about buying Blackburn Rovers ‘on a daily basis’.

The Crown and Dr Who star is a lifelong supporter of the Championship club after following in the footsteps of his father David, who was brought up in the Lancashire town. When asked if he would consider following in the footsteps of the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney by investing in a club on The Headliners Podcast, Smith confirmed he would be keen but questioned how much would be required to acquire his beloved Rovers.

