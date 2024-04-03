Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have reportedly identified England Under-21 goalkeeper Sam Tickle as a potential replacement for current number one Anthony Patterson.

The Black Cats academy product has firmly established himself in the senior setup at the Stadium of Light and his performances over the last 18 months have led to a number of Premier League clubs considering a summer move for the stopper. The likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham have all been suggested as possible destinations for Patterson - and that interest has sparked Sunderland to consider their own options should a deal be struck.

Wigan goalkeeper Tickle is one option said to be of interest to the Black Cats after he impressed with the League One club - but Championship rivals Birmingham City are also believed to be monitoring the 22-year-old stopper. More here.

Black Cats confirm trialist appearance

There was further movement in the goalkeeping department on Wednesday when the Black Cats Under-21s named a trialist in their side to face their Huddersfield Town counterparts in a Central League fixture.

The unnamed stopper was joined by first-team players Aji Alese, Timothee Pembele, Mason Burstow and Hemir in the starting lineup. Both Pembele and Hemir found the net in a 4-2 win against the Terriers. More here.

Former Sunderland flop attracting attention

Jake Clarke-Salter will evoke memories of what was a difficult season at the Stadium of Light as the then-Chelsea youngster made just 11 appearances in a Sunderland side that suffered relegation from the Championship in May 2018.

