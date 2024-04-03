Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland flop Jake Clarke-Salter has been linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

The centre-back joined the Black Cats in the second half of the disastrous 2017-18 campaign as the Wearsiders looked to stave off relegation from the Championship.

During Sunderland's unsuccessful battle against the drop, Clarke-Salter failed to deliver the impact he desired – and was sent off twice in just 11 appearances on Wearside.

Clarke-Salter found a new home at Championship club QPR last campaign following several EFL loans over the years and has become a regular in London, making 27 appearances for the club so far this season.

Following a string of decent performances, the 26-year-old is now being linked with a move to the Premier League. Wolves, Crystal Palace and Burnley are all thought to be keen, according to a report from The Sun earlier this week, whilst Ipswich Town and Celtic have also been monitoring his situation.

Speaking back in 2018 about his spell at Sunderland, Clarke-Salter said: “It was tough, I was 20 years old and obviously I had to deal with the responsibility because they were my mistakes.

“The first sending-off [against Middlesbrough] was a derby game and I made a badly timed tackle. The second one was just a bit of inexperience on my side. I’d just come back into the team, so I was gutted. But I’ve learned from it.”