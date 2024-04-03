Transfer gossip: Ex-Sunderland flop linked with Celtic, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Burnley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sunderland flop Jake Clarke-Salter has been linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.
The centre-back joined the Black Cats in the second half of the disastrous 2017-18 campaign as the Wearsiders looked to stave off relegation from the Championship.
During Sunderland's unsuccessful battle against the drop, Clarke-Salter failed to deliver the impact he desired – and was sent off twice in just 11 appearances on Wearside.
Clarke-Salter found a new home at Championship club QPR last campaign following several EFL loans over the years and has become a regular in London, making 27 appearances for the club so far this season.
Following a string of decent performances, the 26-year-old is now being linked with a move to the Premier League. Wolves, Crystal Palace and Burnley are all thought to be keen, according to a report from The Sun earlier this week, whilst Ipswich Town and Celtic have also been monitoring his situation.
Speaking back in 2018 about his spell at Sunderland, Clarke-Salter said: “It was tough, I was 20 years old and obviously I had to deal with the responsibility because they were my mistakes.
“The first sending-off [against Middlesbrough] was a derby game and I made a badly timed tackle. The second one was just a bit of inexperience on my side. I’d just come back into the team, so I was gutted. But I’ve learned from it.”
Sunderland are next in action against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this coming Saturday with interim head coach Mike Dodds and his players now under pressure to turn in a competent performance after the shambles on Easter Monday against Blackburn Rovers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.