Birmingham City are set to rival Sunderland over a deal for Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

The England under-21 stopper has been dubbed as one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL by some publications and was heavily linked with a move to The Blues during last January's transfer window.

Sunderland, though, are the latest club to be linked to Tickle as a potential replacement for Anthony Patterson should Mike Dodds' first choice leave the club this summer.

Alan Nixon says that the Black Cats are currently "checking on" the England under-21 international, who has played 40 times in League One for Wigan Athletic this campaign.

However, Birmingham World suggest that Birmingham City could reignite their interest in the stopper should they retain their Championship status.

The goalkeeping situation at Sunderland provides an interesting subplot heading into the transfer window with second-choice Nathan Bishop still at the club after signing him from Manchester United last summer. Alex Bass is also expected to return from his loan with AFC Wimbledon in the summer.

Sunderland also have several highly-rated goalkeepers at the Academy of Light, including youngsters Matty Young, Dan Cameron and Adam Richardson.

Sunderland are next in action against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this coming Saturday with interim head coach Mike Dodds and his players now under pressure to turn in a competent performance after the shambles on Easter Monday against Blackburn Rovers.