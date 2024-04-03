Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland loanee Marcos Alonso is set to depart La Liga giants Barcelona at the end of the current season.

Alonso spent just half a season on loan from Fiorentina at the Stadium of Light in 2014, helping the club to the Capital One Cup final at Wembley against Manchester City and the Great Escape from Premier League relegation under Gus Poyet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After leaving Sunderland, the left-back racked up 212 appearances for Chelsea during his six years at the club - winning a Champions League, Europa League and Premier League title in that time.

In 2022, Alonso signed for La Liga club Barcelona on a one-year contract after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent a day earlier. The defender made 24 appearances for the Catalan club last campaign as they won the title under Xavi.

However, Alonso has featured just four times in La Liga this campaign and looks set to depart the Camp Nou this summer. According to several outlets, the player now has a deal in place to join Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone.

Spanish outlet Cadena SER say the agreement is not final, and the situation could change depending on what other offers and opportunities arise. However, they also state that the terms have been agreed upon for a contract in principle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad