With their hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs for a second successive season now all but over, Sunderland are once again facing a pivotal summer as they look to move on from a difficult campaign.

First and foremost, the appointment of a permanent successor to former manager Michael Beale will be at the very top of the agenda for owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman as they look to put in place foundations for a much improved season at the Stadium of Light.

There are a number of big calls to make over Black Cats stars heading into the final months of their current deals with the club - and there will be a need to add new additions to a squad that has been found wanting in key areas in recent months. There are some high quality free transfers available for the Sunderland hierarchy to consider come the end of the season - although it should be added no deal is a genuine ‘free’ with increased wage demands and signing-on fees included.

The Echo identifies 15 players from the Premier League and Championship that are currently set to be available on ‘frees’ at the end of the season.

Josh Brownhill - Burnley The midfielder would bring valuable experience in the Premier League and Championship.

Will Hughes - Crystal Palace Another experienced option, Hughes would add some control and discipline to the Black Cats midfield.

Jeffrey Schlupp - Crystal Palace A versatile option, the former Leicester City man can play anywhere down the left-hand side.