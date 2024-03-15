Sunderland's stunning home attendances compared to Newcastle, Leeds United, Man Utd, Liverpool & Co - gallery

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light on Saturday as they take on Championship rivals QPR

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 15th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT

Sunderland will be hoping to bring an end to their six-game losing streak when they take on QPR at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon. Since defeating Plymouth Argyle 3-1 at home on February 10, the Black Cats have lost every Championship outing.

After winning three-straight games - including a shock win at Leicester City - QPR have drawn with West Brom and lost at home to Middlesbrough. Despite the tough run of form, Sunderland supporters have continued to attend the Stadium of Light in numbers and will be cheering for things to turn a corner against the Loftus Road outfit. Promotion may prove a step too far for the Black Cats this term, but it will remain the long-term goal - and with that in mind we have compared their home attendances from this season to every Premier League and Championship side.

Average attendance - 10,737

1. Rotherham United

Average attendance - 10,737

Photo Sales
Average attendances - 11,067

2. Bournemouth

Average attendances - 11,067

Photo Sales
Average attendances - 11,077

3. Luton Town

Average attendances - 11,077

Photo Sales
Average attendance - 14,925

4. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance - 14,925

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium of LightSunderlandQPRMiddlesbroughLeicester CityWest BromPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.