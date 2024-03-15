Sunderland will be hoping to bring an end to their six-game losing streak when they take on QPR at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon. Since defeating Plymouth Argyle 3-1 at home on February 10, the Black Cats have lost every Championship outing.

After winning three-straight games - including a shock win at Leicester City - QPR have drawn with West Brom and lost at home to Middlesbrough. Despite the tough run of form, Sunderland supporters have continued to attend the Stadium of Light in numbers and will be cheering for things to turn a corner against the Loftus Road outfit. Promotion may prove a step too far for the Black Cats this term, but it will remain the long-term goal - and with that in mind we have compared their home attendances from this season to every Premier League and Championship side.