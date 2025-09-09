Sunderland have made a promising start to their long-awaited return to the Premier League

Sean Dyche has delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s hopes of staying in the Premier League this season, insisting that the top flight is a “marathon, not a sprint”.

The Black Cats have made a stellar start to the campaign, taking six points from their first three matches to sit sixth in the table heading into the current international break. Victories over West Ham and Brentford at the Stadium of Light have also ensured that the club have secured three points in each of their first two home fixtures for only the second time in their Premier League history.

Regis Le Bris’ men are hoping to buck a worrying recent trend that has led to all six newly promoted clubs being relegated immediately back to the Championship at the first time of asking across the past two top flight seasons.

And while Dyche has been impressed by what he has seen from the Black Cats so far, the former Burnley and Everton is still of the opinion that they have a long way to go before they can turn their attention away from a battle for survival.

What has Sean Dyche said about Sunderland’s Premier League survival hopes?

Speaking during a recent appearance on talkSPORT, Dyche said: “I think it’s gonna be difficult. The money side is the first thing, but it’s getting the team to understand the Premier League and gel.

“Sunderland have had a great start, but having a great start and doing the whole season is a different thing. Obviously I’m not questioning them, I’m just saying from my experience it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

What else has been said about Sunderland’s bid for survival?

Dyche’s comments come in the wake of a recent assessment of Sunderland’s survival chances from Alan Shearer. Speaking in the aftermath of a 2-0 defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor, the ex-Newcastle United striker said: “It's no surprise that all three of them have won at home - Sunderland, Leeds, and Burnley... That's going to be key, isn't it? I think particularly at Sunderland and Elland Road, because of how crazy those fans are - I'm not saying Burnley aren't - but that will be key to them, how they get on at home in their games.”

Addressing the 5-0 drubbing suffered by Leeds United at the hands of Arsenal on the same day, Shearer added: “I mean, Leeds are not going to be judged away to Arsenal. They have to pick up points at home and the odd draw here and there away from home against teams that are going to be in and around them. And that's how one of those teams, I think, can survive.

“Burnley weren't beaten at home at all last season. So that tells you that anyone who's not at it, anyone that's in and around mid-table and below, going to Burnley, going to Sunderland, going to Leeds, will find it tough. They'll have to earn it if they're going to get something.”

