Alan Shearer has offered his opinion on Sunderland’s transfer window

Alan Shearer has hailed Sunderland for their ambitious summer of recruitment, claiming that it is “great” to have the Black Cats back in the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris’ side have made a promising return to life in the top flight, taking six points from their opening three fixtures, and have been praised by many observers for their proactive approach in the transfer market. In total, Sunderland spent around £167 million on 14 new additions, breaking the record for money spent by a promoted club in the process.

And as the dust settles on a hectic few weeks on Wearside, former Newcastle United icon Shearer has seen fit to acknowledge the effort made by owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and transfer chiefs Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi in their attempts to build a squad capable of securing survival.

What has Alan Shearer said about Sunderland’s summer transfer business?

Speaking on the latest episode of the The Rest is Football podcast, when asked for his thoughts on Sunderland’s recruitment drive, the pundit said: “They’ve had a right go, Sunderland, haven’t they? The money they have spent. I’m always nice about Sunderland. I told you it’s great to have them back in the Premier League, and they’ve had a great start. Well done, Sunderland.”

Shearer’s comments come in the wake of a recent assessment of the Black Cats’ survival chances. Speaking in the aftermath of a 2-0 defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor, the ex-England international said: “It's no surprise that all three of them have won at home - Sunderland, Leeds, and Burnley... That's going to be key, isn't it? I think particularly at Sunderland and Elland Road, because of how crazy those fans are - I'm not saying Burnley aren't - but that will be key to them, how they get on at home in their games.”

Addressing the 5-0 drubbing suffered by Leeds United at the hands of Arsenal on the same day, Shearer added: “I mean, Leeds are not going to be judged away to Arsenal. They have to pick up points at home and the odd draw here and there away from home against teams that are going to be in and around them. And that's how one of those teams, I think, can survive.”

Shearer also focused his attention to the Black Cats’ disappointing result in Lancashire, citing an early miss from Eliezer Mayenda as a potentially pivotal moment in the encounter. He continued: “Missed a sitter in the first two or three minutes, didn't they, Sunderland? It might be different if that goes in. But you get your chances, you know, you have your moments. And if you don't take them, you know you're going to get punished.

“Burnley weren't beaten at home at all last season. So that tells you that anyone who's not at it, anyone that's in and around mid-table and below, going to Burnley, going to Sunderland, going to Leeds, will find it tough. They'll have to earn it if they're going to get something.”