Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah has spent the season on loan with Saint-Etienne

AS Saint-Etienne will “consider triggering” an option-to-buy clause for Sunderland loanee Pierre Ekwah this summer, but only if they avoid relegation from the French top flight, according to reports.

The midfielder has spent the campaign in Ligue 1 after having been deemed surplus to requirements on Wearside by Regis Le Bris, and has largely impressed in an otherwise drab season for his new club.

At the time of writing, ASSE find themselves in the relegation zone, three points adrift of a survival play-off place, and a full six points short of absolute safety with just five matches left to play.

What has been said about Pierre Ekwah’s future at Sunderland?

But in the event of the French outfit beating the drop, they could be tempted to make Ekwah’s stint in his home country permanent, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Writing on X, the reporter stated that ASSE have the option of buying the 23-year-old for a fee of around £6 million, but will only seek to exercise it if they can retain their top flight status over the coming weeks.

He said: “Saint-Etienne will consider triggering the €7m [£6m] buy option for Ekwah only it they stay in Ligue 1. In case of relegation, the CM is expected to return to Sunderland, though other clubs already made enquiries. For now, Pierre remains fully focused on ASSE.” At this stage, it is not clear as to which other clubs have supposedly enquired about Ekwah’s potential availability.

What has Pierre Ekwah said about the possibility of leaving Sunderland this summer?

Speaking in an interview with Foot-Sur 7 at the back end of February, he said: “The main thing is to get out of this complicated situation [relegation] and ensure the maintenance of the club. My goal is to raise my level of play, perform better and better serve the team. My personal case, I really put it aside.”

Ekwah also opened up on his decision to join Saint-Etienne in the first place, stating: “I spoke with the former coach [Olivier Dall’Oglio], but also with the sporting director [Loic Perrin]. What they had to say appealed to me, especially the ASSE club project. I wanted to discover the French championship and, of course, play in Ligue 1.”

In a separate interview with Allez Les Lions, Ekwah reflected more broadly on the challenges he has faced since returning to France on loan. He said: “I’ve had good times and bad times. I'm kind of on the same wave as the team.

“Of course, I'm a first team player so what's happening concerns me completely. My level wasn't really stable, a bit like the team. This is the first time I've been in such a situation so I'm still learning. “This is my first season in the top flight so from my point of view, you have to redouble your efforts, do things you haven't done. If you're in this situation, it means there are things you haven’t done. You have to question yourself. You have to give it your all in every training session."

