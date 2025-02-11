Sunderland drew 2-2 with Watford on Saturday lunchtime.

Former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has claimed that Sunderland should feel “aggrieved” not to have been awarded a penalty during their 2-2 draw with Watford at the weekend.

The Black Cats had to rely on a late Dennis Cirkin equaliser to salvage a point against the Hornets at the Stadium of Light, having initially taken the lead courtesy of a Luke O’Nien header. Watford hit back, however, overturning the deficit via a penalty of their own and a wonder strike from Imran Louza before Regis Le Bris’ side restored parity once more.

But in a contentious moment partway through the second half, with Sunderland still on the hunt for an equaliser, striker Wilson Isidor was prevented from getting a meaningful shot on goal away after visiting defender James Abankwah wrapped both arms around the Frenchman and pulled him back inside the penalty area.

Sunderland ‘clearly’ denied a penalty vs Watford

At the time, referee Rob Jones waved the incident away, but in an interview with Football Insider, ex-FIFA official Hackett has suggested that the Black Cats should definitely have been awarded a spot kick. He said: “If that is not sustained holding… I mean just don’t know why referees are not punishing these sort of things. That’s clearly an offence. There’s no question about it. If you’re Sunderland you’re going to be aggrieved. And if you’re the referee, looking at that which he should do post match, he must ask himself why hasn’t he penalised that.

“We’ve looked at others that have gone under the banner of ‘soft’ where they have been penalised and so the whole argument here is, what training, leadership and direction are they getting when they reach the top level of the game, in terms of the interpretation of the law?

“I used to sit the guys in a room, and we’d play countless video clips and we’d say, ‘Right are we all agreed this is a pull? Are we all agreed this is handball? Right this is what we’re going to do, and if you don’t, you going to sit on your hands the following week’.

“I don’t think that type of leadership and direction, with consequences, to the referee if he fails to deliver are in, it’s run like a holiday camp. I don’t see how the referee can be happy, if he reviews this video that he’s not seen that offence and penalised it. If you’re a Sunderland fan and you’re looking what are you thinking? I think the reason they’re doing it I might add, taking these approaches within the game is because they’re getting away with it, and it’s impacting on the game.”

Sunderland are next in action on Wednesday evening, and will host Luton Town at the Stadium of Light.

