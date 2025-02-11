All of the latest Sunderland-related news and speculation.

The Black Cats are still yet to lose at home this season, but left it late to salvage a point against Watford last time out. Regis Le Bris’ side now find themselves five points adrift of the automatic promotion places with 15 matches left to play. But while attention begins to shift towards a midweek outing, there are still plenty of stories doing the rounds that you might have missed. With that in mind, here are the latest Sunderland-related updates...

Gabbiadini questions Samed form

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has criticised Black Cats loanee Salis Abdul Samed for his start to life on Wearside, suggesting that the Ghanaian is “not up to pace”. The 24-year-old signed on a temporary deal from RC Lens over the summer, but has only recently started to make an impression on the first team picture having struggled with injury during the first few months of his time at the Stadium of Light.

On Saturday lunchtime, with Jobe Bellingham injured, Samed was handed just his second start in red and white, but failed to impress during a 2-2 draw against Watford. And reflecting on the midfielder’s display against the Hornets during an appearance on Total Sport, Gabbiadini suggested that he still has some way to go before he is capable of challenging for a regular starting role when everybody is fit.

The pundit said: “Salis is coming in and I think he’s not up to the pace yet. He doesn’t look as comfortable as Dan Neil. He doesn’t look as expressive, as forward-thinking as Dan Neil.”

For his part, head coach Regis Le Bris has defended Samed, suggesting that it was always likely to take a while for the player to properly find his feet after such an extended period on the treatment table. Speaking in a recent press conference, he said: “It’s always a question of building different steps. It’s not easy for Salis to find his best rhythm after six months out. He and Ian [Poveda] will need time. It’s a question of building new layers, and to be consistent will take patience.”

Man United identify Rigg as “must-have”

Elsewhere, Manchester United have identified Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg as a “must-have” addition to their squad, according to reports. The teenager has caught the eye with a series of influential displays this season, and has subsequently been linked with a whole host of high profile suitors, including continental giants Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

But United are also credited with an interest, and according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, the Red Devils are intent on luring the midfielder to Old Trafford in the near future. Speaking to United In Focus, he said: “Manchester United are determined not to lose out on Chris Rigg and he is one of their key targets this summer. We can reveal that United’s top scouts have been working on Rigg avidly since 2023 and they are convinced that the young all-action midfielder is a ‘must-have’ for the club.

“We understand that United were one of a number of clubs who showed a close interest in Rigg last summer before he penned his first professional contract. The Black Cats hope that promotion would mean they keep Rigg in the short-term although as a club they accept that the Hebburn-born starlet is one of the most wanted young players in world football – with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund both hugely keen.”

Moreover, it is suggested that the prospect of moving to Manchester is tempting to Rigg. Bailey added: “Every major Premier League club is keen, but it is believed that a move to Old Trafford is appealing to him, admiring their pursuit of him.”

