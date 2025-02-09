The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland were held to a frustrating draw against Watford on Saturday afternoon - with several interesting moments emerging before, during and after the game.

Dennis Cirkin’s late equaliser rescued a point for Sunderland and preserved their unbeaten home record on an otherwise disappointing afternoon.

Luke O’Nien scored early to put his side ahead but goals from Edo Kayembe and Imran Louza either side of half time gave the visitors a shock lead. Sunderland had big chances to win it late on but couldn’t convert, dropping two points in the race for the top two.

Here, we take a look at the interesting moments you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s clash against Watford at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday:

Ex-Newcastle United man booed at Stadium of Light

As expected, former Newcastle United man Moussa Sissoko was roundly booed by Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light against Watford in the Championship.

The Frenchman had a fairly quiet game while captaining his side but infuriated Sunderland supporters in the second half by taking a while to come off the pitch when substituted. At the time, the Black Cats were chasing an equaliser, and the masses saw his slow departure as deliberate time wasting.

Sunderland, though, would argue that they had the last laugh in terms of Watford’s tactic of slowing the game down, as they managed to net an equaliser, though the Wearsiders should have won it at the death with chances from Wilson Isidor and Milan Aleksic.

Sunderland’s impressive records remain intact

The Black Cats’ 2-2 draw against the Hornets at the Stadium of Light means their impressive home league record remains in tact this season.

Sunderland are yet to lose at home in the Championship under Régis Le Bris this season, which is a hugely impressive feat given we have just played matchday 31 and are now in February. Indeed, Sunderland’s last home league loss came against Sheffield Wednesday on the very last day of the 2023-24 season.

The Black Cats are also unbeaten in seven league games in 2025, which is, again, another impressive achievement for Le Bris’ young side. However, the Wearsiders are now facing two big games against Luton Town at home on Wednesday and then Leeds United away. The two games will be a big test of their mettle.

Jobe Bellingham missing through injury

Jobe Bellingham was absent with an injury as Sunderland faced Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime.

It’s understood that Bellingham suffered a minor ankle injury in training this week, but has not suffered a serious setback. He’s expected at this stage to be in contention for Luton’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

Speaking in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports, Le Bris said: ‘It's just a small injury with his ankle, but not serious. He could have played, but it was better to avoid this game and prepare the next one, and to be fresh.” After the game, Le Bris mentioned that he was hopeful Jobe would be back for Luton.

It was also nice to see youngster Ben Middlemas nab a spot in the matchday after playing so well for the under-21s of late. The midfielder joined youth teammates Trey Ogunsuyi and Harrison Jones on the subs bench.

Sunderland fans’ classy gesture before Watford game

Ahead of the game against Watford at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland fans unveiled several banners and flags ahead of kick-off.

In the north stand, Wearsiders paid tribute to Bradley Lowery and former player Charlie Hurley, who have both sadly passed on. It was great to see the pair remembered by Sunderland fans once again. Further proof that once you’re a Mackem, you’re always a Mackem.