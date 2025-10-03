The latest Premier League news ahead of Manchester United v Sunderland.

Speculation over Ruben Amorim’s future at Manchester United and the system he has implemented at Old Trafford have dominated the headlines ahead of Sunderland’s meeting with the Red Devils.

The Black Cats will arrive at Old Trafford on something of a high after a run of just one defeat in six games has left Regis Le Bris’ side sitting in the top five of the table and they could rise as high as second if they claim a win on Saturday afternoon and results elsewhere go their way.

The mood in the United camp appears to be somewhat different as Amorim’s side have struggled to shake off a challenging season last time out and have made a ponderous start to the current campaign. Last weekend’s defeat at Brentford ensured the Red Devils will head into Saturday’s home clash with Sunderland on the back of claiming just two wins in their first six league games and they currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Former Red Devils stalwart Gary Neville expressed his concern over the plight of his old club earlier this week and stressed he was ‘really worried’ by Amorim’s stubbornness over his preferred system of playing a back three or a back five. Fellow United legend Wayne Rooney also delivered a withering verdict of the current state of the club after he stated he had ‘no faith’ in Amorim to draw an improvement out of his side.

The former Sporting CP head coach was asked about the criticism from two Old Trafford legends and the system he has implemented ahead of the meeting with the Black Cats and he responded without specifically naming either Neville or Rooney.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, the Red Devils boss said: “It’s normal, you can not run away from the results and then you have the baggage from last season. Last season, for me, it doesn’t matter. In relation of this season, we have already spoken about that. We’ve had six games this season and we have lost three so we have to look to the games we have lost.

“If we lost to Arsenal because of the system, it’s your job (the media) to make the opinions. When you look at the game against City, it was the first thing that you think when the game starts, it’s the system, I think you don’t think about the system in that moment.

“In Brentford, the way we concede goals, the way we create chances, there is nothing to do with the system, that is my opinion. I am not saying this team will play better in a different system or not, that is not my point. My point is that if I look at the games we didn’t win, the most important thing when I watched the game was not that we lost because of the system. People have different opinions, that is ok.”