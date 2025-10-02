Regis Le Bris has enjoyed a far better spell in charge of Sunderland than what Ruben Amorim has endured with Man Utd.

Sunderland travel to Manchester United on Saturday in a battle between two managers in utterly contrasting situations.

Regis Le Bris is riding the crest of a wave right now after guiding the Black Cats to fifth in the Premier League table, fresh from securing promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 2017. By contrast, Manchester United’s defeat to Brentford last week was Ruben Amorim’s 21st in 49 games in charge of the Red Devils, including 17 defeats in 33 Premier League matches.

Pressure is mounting on the Portuguese coach, who has a win rate of just 36.73% in charge of Man Utd. For comparison, Le Bris has enjoyed a far more productive time at the Stadium of Light, winning 44.83% of his 58 games as manager so far. But how do those win rates compare to the rest of the Premier League managers right now?

Premier League managers ranked by win rate

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City (70.30%) Arne Slot, Liverpool (68.18%) Enzo Maresca, Chelsea (61.64%) Mikel Arteta, Arsenal (58.86%) Daniel Farke, Leeds (56.76%) Scott Parker, Burnley (55.17%) Unai Emery, Aston Villa (52.70%) Eddie Howe, Newcastle (50%) Thomas Frank, Tottenham (50%) Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton (47.17%) Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace (46.48%) Regis Le Bris, sunderland">Sunderland (44.83%) Marco Silva, Fulham (44.27%) Vitor Pereira, Wolves (42.42%) Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth (39.36%) David Moyes, Everton (39.29%) Keith Andrews, Brentford (37.50%) Ruben Amorim, Manchester United (36.73%) Ange Postecoglou, Nottingham Forest (0%) Nuno Espirito Santo, West Ham (0%)

Le Bris’ win rate places him very respectably between Oliver Glasner and Marco Silva, who have done superb jobs with Crystal Palace and Fulham, respectively - the latter even winning FA Cup and Community Shield titles in the last few months. It’s absolutely no surprise to see Pep Guardiola, Arne Slot, Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta occupy the top four spots given the budgets at their disposal, while Daniel Farke and Scott Parker are next following dominant 2024/25 campaigns with Leeds and Burnley, respectively.

How much pressure is Ruben Amorim under ahead of Sunderland clash?

Ruben Amorim is struggling with Manchester United. | Getty Images

It really is Amorim who stands out, with the lowest win rate of any current Premier League manager to take charge of more than five games with their club. Defeat for United against Sunderland this weekend could see United slip as low as 19th in the table depending on goal difference and other results, which would only serve to increase the huge pressure currently on Amorim’s shoulders.

By contrast, if results go their way, Sunderland could climb as high as second with their first win at Old Trafford since May 2014. Confidence couldn’t be higher among Sunderland players and supporters, especially in light of Le Bris being nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for September. Robin Roefs and Granit Xhaka are also up for the Player of the Month award, alongside Martin Zubimendi, Yankuba Minteh and Daichi Kamada.

