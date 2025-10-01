Leeds and Sunderland's form compared to other newly promoted Premier League clubs over the last 5 seasons
The Premier League table makes for positive reading for Sunderland fans after the Black Cats enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive start to the new season.
Of course, we are only six games into the new campaign and there is a lot of football still to be played - but to be sitting in fifth place in the table with just one defeat on their record is beyond the wildest dreams for the Wearside faithful. The momentum gained from their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United and an ambitious and successful summer transfer window has carried into the first two months of the season and Regis Le Bris and his players will now head to Manchester United looking to extend their impressive run of form.
A 3-0 win against West Ham United on a memorable opening day of the season provided the platform for a strong run of form and the Black Cats have also shown their resilient side by bouncing back from a defeat at Burnley and a shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Huddersfield Town by embarking on a four-game unbeaten run. That run of form consisted of wins against Brentford and Nottingham Forest and draws with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa as the Black Cats now head to Old Trafford with a chance to move into second place in the table.
With all of the pre-season talk revolving around how Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley will fare upon their return to the Premier League, the outlook appears to be positive for two of the three newly promoted clubs - but how does their current record compare to clubs promoted into the top flight over the last five seasons?
How does Sunderland’s current record compare to clubs promotion into the Premier League over the last 5 seasons?
11 points - Sunderland (2025/26)
10 points - Leeds United (2020/21)
9 points - Brentford (2021/22)
8 points - Leeds United (2025/26), Fulham (2022/23)
7 points - Bournemouth (2022/23), Watford (2021/22)
4 points - Ipswich Town (2024/25), Burnley (2025/26), Nottingham Forest (2022/23), Burnley (2023/24)
3 points - Leicester City (2024/25), West Bromwich Albion (2020/21)
1 point - Fulham (2020/21), Southampton (2024/25), Luton Town (2023/24), Sheffield United (2023/24)
0 points - Norwich City (2021/22)
What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s form?
Speaking after Saturday’s win at Nottingham Forest, he told the club website: “It’s tough to win games in this league. The foundations we are building together are now clear for all the lads. Even if we work like that, we won’t win all the games. That happened at Burnley but we played well, we drew at Crystal Palace and we did the same game here (Nottingham Forest). We want to add layers progressively. Being better with the ball for example but we are being tough to beat.”
