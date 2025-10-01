Former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has endured a tough time with injuries since leaving the club

Ross Stewart has taken a major step towards ending his injury nightmare with back-to-back starts and a vital brace for Southampton on Tuesday night.

Will Still's side were trailing 1-0 to Sheffield United but Stewart's goals, including a brilliant long-range strike, secured three vital points for his side. Perhaps even more significantly, Stewart played most of the game having also started on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

Stewart's first two seasons at Southampton following his initial £8 million move have been badly impacted by persistent injury issues, but his boss is hopeful that he is starting to turn the corner.

"I got to the club and was aware of his physical status and the troubles that he'd been through," Still said.

"We had a long sit-down with the performance and medical staff to make sure we got it right. Towards the end of last season, he'd started to reappear. He played well against Arsenal when I came and watched. It was just a question of getting him 100 per cent fit and comfortable with his own body. We didn't want him to overthink everything. I'm delighted for him, I'm delighted for the team. It's not just the goals that he put in tonight.

'It's also the commitment and the energy levels that he brings. His relentless desire to press, run, and defend. He's a nuisance to play against. He's really annoying to play against. He's been through a lot, and he probably deserves that more than he probably thinks as well."

Stewart said getting through another start was every bit as pleasing as the goals themselves.

“It feels very good, it’s very pleasing personally and for the team,” said Stewart.

“I’m delighted to get the win, and from a personal point of view delighted to come through another 80, 85 minutes. It’s been a long time since I’ve played two games in three days, so to come through unscathed personally is just as pleasing as the two goals. Every goal is important in this league. The first one is more of a striker’s goal, trying to sniff out a chance in a crowded area, and the second one has just opened up for me nicely.”

Sunderland confirm major backroom additions

Meanwhile, Sunderland have confirmed some major backroom appointments as the club continues to build its infrastructure following promotion to the Premier League.

The new appointments include that of Shad Forsythe to the role of head of first team performance. Forsythe previously held the role for three years at Borussia Dortmund, and has previously worked for both Arsenal and the German national team.

He’s joined in the backroom staff by senior performance Luke Cooper, who joins from New York City FC having previously worked for Sheffield Wednesday. Sunderland have also announced a new partnership with INTRA performance group, as well as the appointment of Liam Howells as head performance nutritionist. A club statement added: “The process to appoint a Performance Nutritionist is also ongoing, with Colette Miller also joining the first-team backroom staff to undertake the role of Soft-tissue Therapist.”

The club’s Head of Performance & Medicine, Jamie Harley said: “Following our promotion to the Premier League, it was important to continue developing our provision across performance and medical. We are delighted by the impact our new staff have made alongside the wider team, with investment in personnel also underpinned by further developments to the environment and infrastructure at the Academy Light.”