Sunderland travel to Manchester United on Saturday looking to build on their strong start to the season

Manchester United will welcome experienced midfielder Casemiro back to their squad when Sunderland visit Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Casemiro missed the 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Saturday having picked a red card in the 2-1 win over Chelsea the previous weekend, and will be in contention to return to the starting XI as pressure grows on boss Ruben Amorim following a poor start to the campaign. The defeat to Brentford means Manchester United have taken just seven points from their opening six fixtures, and sit 14th in the early Premier League table.

It is not yet clear at this stage whether former Sunderland loanee Amad will play a part in the game, having been granted compassionate leave last week due to a family bereavement.

Speaking last Friday, Amorim said: "Amad is not here. Someone in his family passed away so we are giving all the support to Amad. We understand the importance for him, at this time, to return home."

Diogo Dalot looks set to continue at right wing back, with Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui ruled out until after the international break with an injury. Defender Lisandro Martinez remains a long-term absentee as he closes in on a return from a serious knee injury.

Pressure is growing on Amorim but speaking after the defeat to Brentford, he insisted he was not at this stage concerned about his job prospects.

"I am never concerned about my job - I am not that kind of guy," he said.

"It is not my decision, I will do the best I can every minute I am here. We didn't control the game. We played the Brentford's game - first balls, second balls, set pieces. All of the crucial moments were against us.

"It's tough to lose again, but we need to think about the next game. The first goal was a long ball. We worked on that in the week and we worked on set pieces. We knew the long balls [were going to come], but one touch and they had the opportunity. We need to do better. We didn't play our game. We had control for some moments, but it was more or less all the same. We need to play our game, not the opponents', but they were stronger on that."

Sunderland team news for Manchester United trip

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris could meanwhile name an unchanged squad for the trip to Manchester United, with Reinildo still serving a suspension for the red card he received against Aston Villa. Sunderland are hopeful that Romaine Mundle will be back in contention after the October international break after a hamstring injury, but this weekend's game will come too soon. Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde and Habib Diarra all remained sidelined.