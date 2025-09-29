Sunderland’s superb start to the Premier League season continued with a win over Nottingham Forest

Even as recently as eighteen months ago, it's a scene that would have appeared too outlandish to feature even in the very wildest dreams of a Sunderland supporter.

Their squad lined up as one in front of them at the City Ground, soaking up the applause and adulation after sealing a Premier League win that takes their team into the top four of the Premier League. There must have been one or two in that away end pinching themselves, just to check that this is real life.

That Granit Xhaka, not so long ago winning the double with Bayer Leverkusen, is running the midfield. That former PSG defender Nordi Mukiele is dominating defence, posting numbers the envy of any centre back in the division. For years Sunderland were the butt of the joke and then they drifted towards the only thing harder to stomach: irrelevance. Now the pundits are queuing up to praise their recruitment, their intent, their physicality and their togetherness. Should Sunderland fans be getting carried away? Too right they should. Those humiliating years of opposition taunts, the painstaking early days of a rebuild that was overdue but arduous, valuable lessons harshly learned. This is the reward; the whole point fans kept coming back despite at times all logic and evidence suggesting it just wasn’t worth it. To have a team that runs and fights and doesn't quit and above all else, is good at what it does. It won't be to everyone's taste and indeed there'll come a point where Sunderland themselves want to take the next step, but to watch this side run and scrap and defend its box like their life depends on it has been intoxicating.

Will it always be like this? Of course it won't. There've been key moments where luck has been on Sunderland's side and that won't always be the case. There'll be days where they're not quite so clinical and that'll mean these tight matches drop the other way. There'll be days where the opposition are just too good, when a creditable performance is undone just by too much quality. There'll almost certainly be tough days to come in December and January, where a strong core of the squad will depart for the Africa Cup of Nations. Teams will learn and adjust to what Sunderland are doing and then it will up to the Black Cats to come again. It's also true that the early indications are that this is going to be a long and punishing battle to avoid the drop. West Ham United have already moved to replace Graham Potter with Nuno, and threatened with even the outside prospect of the drop there will be other established Premier League clubs who go the same way. If they're still in trouble come January, expect the spending to be heavy. Nor does this look like it's going to be a case of simply getting above one other team for Sunderland. Burnley and Leeds United in particular looked to have learned many of the same lessons from the last two campaigns of instant relegations for promoted clubs, prioritising physicality and a strong defensive structure to give themselves a platform from which to compete, Sunderland have started brilliantly well and put bluntly, they needed to. Even from here, 17th would still be a job very well done.

Régis Le Bris and the Sunderland hierarchy know all of this. Le Bris delivered a typically measured press conference after watching his side land their third Premier League win of the campaign on Saturday, stressing the scope for improvement when his team have the ball in particular. Behind the scenes, work has never stepped even since the end of a game changing transfer window to improve the team behind the team.

Sunderland look to have pulled off a quite almighty transfer trick this summer, upgrading their team to cope with the demands of Premier League football while maintaining the spirit that sealed an unlikely promotion in the first place. As Chris Rigg put it after the win in Nottingham, you can't play for Sunderland if you don't run and even those who have joined the club from the very top of European football have bought into it. When the head coach said in his opening press conference that he admired Pep and De Zerbi but we won’t play like that because we are Sunderland and I’m Le Bris, we weren’t quite sure what it meant. Now we do. We’ll recruit good players and we’ll try to dominate and excite but we won’t worry too much if we cant. We’ll suffer when we need to and togetherness is our negotiable.

There'll be bumps in the road and difficult days ahead but after years of frustration, Sunderland fans have a team and a hierarchy that believes this club belongs that in the upper echelons of the game. That isn't afraid to be ambitious, and isn't just here to make up the numbers. Yes, it's real. Yes, you can get carried away. You've earned every second of it, however long it lasts. Leave the pragmatism, the realism and the level-headedness to Le Bris; he wouldn't have it any other way.