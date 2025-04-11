Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roy Keane has been speaking about his time as Sunderland manager.

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane has opened up on the rude awakening that his Black Cats side received upon their promotion to the Premier League.

The Irishman guided Sunderland back to the top flight in 2006/07, having taken over in the dugout from compatriot Niall Quinn with the club languishing in the Championship relegation zone. Keane would eventually lead the Black Cats to the second tier title that season, but after a promising start in the Premier League, could do little as his side succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic in their third match in the division.

What did Roy Keane say about Sunderland’s start to life in the Premier League?

Reflecting on his early experiences of managing Sunderland in the Premier League during the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Keane said: “My mindset when we were up at Sunderland... I’m thinking to start the Premier League, I was thinking we need a good start.

“My first week as manager of Sunderland in the Premier League, we had three games. We had Spurs at home, Birmingham away, Wigan away. We beat Spurs at home 1-0. [Michael] Chopra scores in injury time. So, we beat Spurs, it’s three points already when you think if you’d be looking to average a point a game. We’re up and running and we go to Birmingham and we score in the last minute to draw and get a point.

“Four points out of two games, I’m going, ‘It’s not too bad this Premier League, I’m not too sure what the fuss is about’. We go to Wigan on the Saturday, and I’m thinking, ‘Wigan... We beat Spurs, we draw with Birmingham...’ - Wigan I think beat us three or four nil, and it could’ve been ten. That was Wigan.”

He added: “You’re already on that rollercoaster of how tough it is. So for me, I think we’ve had a really great start, and we’ve only got four points after three games, so these teams [who get promoted], you have to get some sort of foothold in the Premier League.”

In November of 2007, a few months into his tenure as a top flight boss, Keane would watch on as his side suffered a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park. In the period since, the Manchester United legend has described the result as “one of the lowest points” of his long and storied career in the game.

