Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s head coach Régis Le Bris continues to remain calm despite his team’s tremendous form

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romaine Mundle has revealed Régis Le Bris’ message to his Sunderland teammates after the win against Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

The former Tottenham winger bagged Sunderland’s winner at Kenilworth Road in the Championship as Le Bris’ men defeated Rob Edwards’ Hatters to maintain their position as league leaders after 11 games played of the 2024-25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was a tense affair, with a post-game flare-up between the two sets of players and coaching staff occurring after the match. Despite this, though, Mundle noted Le Bris’ calm demeanour after the game with the Frenchman insistent that Sunderland shouldn’t get too far ahead of themselves.

“He is like that, to be honest,” Mundle responded when asked about Le Bris’ calmness. “He still just keeps reminding us about how many games we've got left. So, yeah, we take the win. Everyone's in good spirits, but everyone knows that we've still got a long way to go and in games like this, it's just fantastic that we're getting a win away in a tough ground like this.”

Mundle also echoed his manager’s sentiments after the clash against Luton Town. When asked how far Sunderland could go this season, he said: "There's a lot of games to go, so it's taking every game as it comes and just seeing how you do on Saturday. It's a good feeling, but just taking every game as it comes.”

Mundle netted his fourth goal of the campaign against Luton Town, continuing to prove himself as a more than capable replacement for Jack Clarke, who departed Sunderland for Ipswich Town in the Premier League last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I was approaching it, as soon as it left my foot, I was thinking, hit it nice,” Mundle said after the game. “I took it inside and then kind of faked short. And then as soon as it opened up for me, I was just trying to just make sure just to hit the target.

“Obviously, not after the last shot, just make sure I hit the target and it was a good finish for me. I just have to just keep working hard, staying consistent and just keep playing at the top of my game, just taking every game as it comes.”