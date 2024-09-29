Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilson Isidor scored his first goal for Sunderland on his full debut at Vicarage Road

Regis Le Bris praised Wilson Isidor's willingness to work hard for the team after the Zenit loanee scored on his full debut for the club.

Sunderland suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon but Isidor's strong performance was one genuine positive for the Black Cats to take forward. Eliezer Mayenda suffered a muscle injury in training towards the end of the week, handing the 24-year-old the chance to impress as a central striker.

Le Bris says there is a lot of improvement to come but was encouraged by the early signs on show.

"For his first game I thought it was interesting," Le Bris said.

"Of course he needs experiences with his team mates to create a stronger link, but he gave the maximum for us. He's brave, he wants to learn, to run for the team. In the end he was rewarded with his goal."

Isidor also drew praise from team mate Dan Neil, who said the striker was an important part of an improved team performance in the second half.

"Yeah I thought his movement was really good, especially in the second half," Neil said.

"He mixed it up well in terms of when to come short and when to go long. His movement in his box has always been brilliant, he's worked hard since he came in. Eliezer's niggle has given him his chance today and he's taken it. All the lads have congratulated him in there and hopefully he can do the business again on Tuesday."

Mayenda's injury is not thought to be serious but he is a doubt for Derby County's visit to the Stadium of Light.