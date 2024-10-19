Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with a shock January transfer swoop for Jordan Henderson

Régis Le Bris has cooled talk of a potential return to Sunderland for Jordan Henderson in the January transfer window.

Le Bris did not rule out a return for the academy graduate by any means, but said that he had not at this stage discussed a potential move with either sporting director Kristjaan Speakman or majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. Henderson is said to be open to a January switch having had limited game time so far this season at Ajax, with a return to the Premier League or the top end of the Championship said to be a possibility.

“He’s obviously a strong and famous player,” Le Bris said.

“At the minute, the transfer window is not open, so we can speak about many players but we don’t have the choice at the moment. We have not discussed him.”

Henderson is under contract until the summer of 2026 at Ajax and head coach Francesco Farioli recently played down talk of an exit in the winter window: “He is an exceptional player, of great quality and leadership. He won the Champions League as captain, so I think he can explain well what it means to have a winning mentality and a good work ethic. There are many great ways to make a fundamental contribution to a young team like ours."

It remains to be seen whether Henderson will push for a return to the UK in the weeks and months ahead.