Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face a stern test against Burnley this weekend

Alan Browne is set to return to the Sunderland squad for Burnley’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with Régis Le Bris also confirming that Ian Poveda could make his debut.

Browne missed last Saturday’s win over Sheffield Wednesday with a minor calf knock but is fit again, leaving Le Bris with a big decision to make as to whether he comes straight into the starting XI. Chris Rigg came into the starting XI last weekend and performed superbly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poveda, meanwhile, made his first appearance in a red-and-white shirt in the U21’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. Poveda came through 45 minutes and is in contention to feature from the bench. Dan Ballard is not yet ready to return to the squad after suffering an injury in the first game of the pre-season programme, but Le Bris believes he could return next weekend against Portsmouth. If not, he should be fully fit to face Plymouth after the international break.

"Alan and Ian are available yes,” Le Bris said.

"Dan Ballard, not yet. We need one more week, and every day we can feel if he is able to support the load. So we take it day by day, but we are confident that he will be back soon. Whether he will be available for the next game [Portsmouth] I'm not sure, but it is possible.”

While it’s possible that a new signing could be registered in time for the game, with a move for Wilson Isidor currently most advanced, Le Bris is currently planning to work with his current group of players.