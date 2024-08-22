Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ipswich Town have made a move for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke

Sunderland are braced for Jack Clarke’s departure to the Premier League but Régis Le Bris has confirmed that he is set to face Burnley this weekend as things stand.

Ipswich Town have tabled a significant offer for the winger, believed to be in the region of £15 million rising to around £20 million if all additional clauses are met. While that is likely to fall short of Sunderland’s asking price, it represents a significant statement of intent from the newly-promoted side and there is a recognition behind the scenes that they are serious about doing a deal before the window shuts next week.

Le Bris says nothing has yet developed significantly enough to jeopardise Clarke being involved this weekend, but is well aware that his departure is a possibility.

"Jack trained this morning, which is my main concern,” Le Bris said.

“So he is able to play this weekend at the moment. Many of our players are targeted by the other teams because the transfer window is like this when you have talented players in the squad. These are the rules of the transfer window, we need to be confident and it is good news to have these players in our squad. Sometimes, they can leave, this is the rule of our job. We will see.

“He's been working with Doddsy on his previous game, working on his clips and what he can improve. For me he is still with us. If he wasn't, he wouldn't be working with Doddsy to improve himself. We are professional, this market is unstable, something could happen in one direction or the other. We'll see.”

Le Bris says he wasn’t yet sure if Clarke would be directly replaced, but said Sunderland were monitoring a number of different targets and would be ready to move if any players leaves. The club are closing to signing Wilson Isidor from Zenit St Petersburg and have also held talks of signing centre forward Roko Simic from Red Bull Salzburg.

“I'm not sure because the market is unstable, but we are working hard and I'm confident because we have lost no-one,” Le Bris said.

“If you watch our team, many many players could be targeted because they are very talented but they are still here. Maybe one of them will leave, that's a possibility, and we are working on many profiles. We know it's a difficult market, especially the strikers and wingers, because they are so rare on the market but we have many options.”

Le Bris said he had no concerns about Clarke becoming unsettled in the interim period: “I think that our job is really evolving with years. Now the players know that many things can happen and they are very stable in their mindset. Here today [they think] I am a player of Sunderland playing for Sunderland and if something changes I change but at the moment I'm 100% for Sunderland and that's the case of Jack.”