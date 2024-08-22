Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are still hopeful that Niall Huggins could play a part in their Championship campaign

Régis Le Bris says Niall Huggins should be able to return to action for Sunderland in the new year and is involving in him in as much of his behind-the-scenes work as possible.

Huggins has been sidelined since suffering a major knee injury in the 3-0 to Coventry City, having been on the team’s best performers through the first half of the 2023/24 campaign. The 23-year-old is making good progress in what is a long road back to fitness, but Le Bris is doing everything he can to help him understand his game model for when he is able to return.

Le Bris said: “I think he won't be available until January. We make sure he stays linked with the team to understand how we want to play and the experiences we have during the games and the way we solve problems. They're always involved in every session around the pitch.”

The full back positions are ones where Sunderland are currently light, with Timothee Pembele not in Le Bris’ plans for the current campaign and expected to leave on loan before the end of the transfer window. While Sunderland could look to recruit some cover before the end o the transfer window, Le Bris says it is not a key concern.

“At the moment we don't have a replacement for Hume but we can find many solutions,” he said.

“We can play with three centre-backs for example or different in and out of possession. We could play with only one player on the side, so it could be a winger, for example. Maybe at the minute we don't have a specific right back but we can move our way to play to solve that problem. It's not a real problem for me at the minute.”